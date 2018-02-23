Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market to Grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2027

The global marking and coding equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period 2017-2027. Demand for marking and coding equipment will depend on a number of broad and niche factors. These insights are according to a new research study titled “Marking and Coding Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report offers detailed insights on the key factors that are impacting demand for marking and coding equipment globally. An in-depth analysis has been offered on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for the key stakeholders in the market. According to the report, broader gains in the global retail sector are likely to promote the growth of marking and coding equipment market. The future developments in the retail sector are likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the assessment period.

The report offers detailed segment-wise analysis to offer readers lucid insights on the marking and coding equipment market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of technology type, application, end-use, and region. On the basis of technology type, the key segments include continuous inkjet, label print applicator (LPA), thermal inkjet, large character marking (LCP), thermal transfer overprint, and laser coding system. By application, the key segments include flexible packaging and rigid packaging. By end use, the leading segments include food, building materials, beverages, chemical & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, automotive, personal & homecare, and automotive.

According to the analysis offered in the report, continuous inkjet printer remains the leading segment on the basis of technology type. This segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share by technology type. Further, laser coding systems are gaining traction in the market, and are projected to grow at a high CAGR during the assessment period. Rigid packaging remains the leading application segment for marking and coding equipment, and it is projected that the status quo will remain unchanged during the assessment period. Food segment continues to be leading segment in the market on the basis of end use, whereas Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the largest region for marking and coding equipment. The leading players in the market include Matthews International Corporation, Linx Printing Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences plc., Markem-Imaje Corporation, Diagraph Corporation, Hitachi America, Ltd., Videojet Technologies, IncInteractive Coding Equipment (ICE), MACSA ID S.A, TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc., ATD Ltd., Open Date Systems, Inc., RN Mark Inc., Numeric Marking Systems, Control Print Ltd., Durable Technologies, REA Elektronik GmbH, INKJET, Inc., and KGK Marking Technologies Group.

