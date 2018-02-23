Global EP Catheter Ablation Market Projected to Grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2026

A new research study analyzing the global EP catheter ablation market has been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “EP Catheter Ablation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” projects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2026.

According to the report, the adoption of ET catheter ablation in healthcare sector is driven by rising preference for minimally invasive procedures and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments. The obesity levels around the world have been increasing at an alarming rate and various lifestyle diseases have also contributed to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular ailments. Among the various treatment procedures available to patients, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries is growing, owing to lesser risk of side effects and shorter recovery times. This, in turn has fuelled the demand for EP catheter ablation products in the healthcare sector.

In addition to specific factors, the ET catheter ablation market is also projected to be impacted by macroeconomic factors. Revamp of healthcare sector is gaining prominence in many developing countries, especially China and India. According to the report, a growing middle class in these countries is creating demand for quality healthcare services, and both private and public sector are investing in procuring equipment that caters to this evolving demand. Favorable government policies and prioritization of healthcare services is likely to foster growth in the EP catheter ablation market during the assessment period.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights into the market, the report offers segment-wise analysis and forecast. By product type, the key segments include cryoablation electrophysiology catheters, microwave ablation systems, navigational advanced mapping accessories, radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters, and navigational advanced mapping accessories. By end user, the leading segments include hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of disease indication into cardiac arrhythmia, tachycardia, and atrial fibrillation and flutter.

According to the report, radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters are likely to remain the leading product type segment during the assessment period. The demand for radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters is projected to grow at nearly 7% CAGR during the assessment period. By end-use, hospitals will continue to account for bulk of demand, whereas atrial fibrillation will be the leading disease indication segment in the market.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape that profiles the key business and product strategies of leading players in the market. Some of the leading players in the market include Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lepu Medical Tech Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus Inc., and Hansen Medical, Inc.

