Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Size

According to a new report Global Electrosurgical Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Electrosurgical Devices market is expected to attain a market size of $5.3billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Electrosurgical Instruments market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Argon & Smoke Management Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022). The Electrosurgical Accessories market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The General Surgery market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Urologic Surgery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the Cardiovascular &Neuro Surgery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Electrosurgical Deviceshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bovie Medical Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc, KLS Martin Group, B. Braun and ErbeElektromedizin GmbH.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-electrosurgical-devices-market/

Global Electrosurgical Devices Segmentation

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar

Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

Sealing Instruments

Monopolar

Electrosurgical Pencils

Electrosurgical Electrodes

Suction Coagulators

Monopolar Forceps

Electrosurgical Accessories

Patient Return Electrodes

Cords, Cables and Adapters

Others

Electrosurgical Generators

Argon & Smoke Management Systems

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular &Neuro Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Geography

North America Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

S. Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Canada Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Mexico Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Rest of North America Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Europe Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Germany Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

K. Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

France Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Russia Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Spain Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Italy Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Rest of EuropeElectrosurgical DevicesMarket

Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

China Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Japan Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

India Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

South Korea Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Singapore Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

AustraliaElectrosurgical DevicesMarket

Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

LAMEA Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Brazil Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Argentina Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

UAE Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Saudi Arabia Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

South Africa Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Nigeria Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Rest of LAMEA Electrosurgical DevicesMarket

Companies Profiled

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Bovie Medical Corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc

KLS Martin Group

Braun

ErbeElektromedizin GmbH

