Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Size

According to a new report Global Electrosurgical Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Electrosurgical Devices market is expected to attain a market size of $5.3billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The Electrosurgical Instruments market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Argon & Smoke Management Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022). The Electrosurgical Accessories market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The General Surgery market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Urologic Surgery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the Cardiovascular &Neuro Surgery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Electrosurgical Deviceshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bovie Medical Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc, KLS Martin Group, B. Braun and ErbeElektromedizin GmbH.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-electrosurgical-devices-market/
Global Electrosurgical Devices Segmentation
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product
Electrosurgical Instruments
Bipolar
Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments
Sealing Instruments
Monopolar
Electrosurgical Pencils
Electrosurgical Electrodes
Suction Coagulators
Monopolar Forceps
Electrosurgical Accessories
Patient Return Electrodes
Cords, Cables and Adapters
Others
Electrosurgical Generators
Argon & Smoke Management Systems
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By End User
Hospitals
Specialized Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Application
General Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiovascular &Neuro Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Others
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Geography
North America Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
S. Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Canada Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Mexico Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Rest of North America Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Europe Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Germany Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
K. Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
France Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Russia Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Spain Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Italy Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Rest of EuropeElectrosurgical DevicesMarket
Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
China Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Japan Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
India Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
South Korea Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Singapore Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
AustraliaElectrosurgical DevicesMarket
Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
LAMEA Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Brazil Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Argentina Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
UAE Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Saudi Arabia Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
South Africa Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Nigeria Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Rest of LAMEA Electrosurgical DevicesMarket
Companies Profiled
Olympus Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Johnson & Johnson
Bovie Medical Corporation
Utah Medical Products, Inc
KLS Martin Group
Braun
ErbeElektromedizin GmbH
