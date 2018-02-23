Future of Lipase Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The latest report on Lipase Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Lipase Market by source(animals, microorganisms, and plants), application(animal feed, bakery, cosmetics, confectionary, diary, detergent, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, textile) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. The global lipase market is expected to surpass USD 650 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Lipase such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. Animal feed industry adopted lipase as a healthy alternative to chemical ingredients to augment growth of livestocks, poultry and aquatic animals naturally at lesser cost. The growth in the market is fuelled by the rising consumption of dairy, meat and other food products. Moreover, the increasing awareness among people about the need for healthy and non-chemical ingredients is driving several industries to use enzymes such as lipase. However, the lack of clarity in the laws and regulations regarding lipase patents across the world is a primary restraining factor hampering the growth prospects of the market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global lipase market by source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the segmentation includes animals, microorganisms, and plants. The segmentation based on application includes animal feed, bakery, cosmetics, confectionary, diary, detergent, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, textile, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region leads the global lipase market followed by North America, Europe and South America. China, Japan and India drive the Asia-Pacific region with increase in consumption of food and beverages, dairy and other industrial products. Meat, food and beverages industries in USA drive the market for lipases in the North America. Furthermore, South America is projected to attain higher growth rates and become major lipase market in coming years. The detection of pancreatitis and modern treatments available in healthcare industry is expected to provide opportunity for global lipase market players. The demand for healthier animal feed that comply with the regulations is expected to drive the lipase market globally.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lipase market AB Enzymes, Amano Enzyme, Associated British Foods Plc, Clerici-Sacco Group, Enzyme Development Corporation, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Novozymes, Renco Newzealand, Sun HY.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of lipase both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of lipase market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the lipase market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to lipase market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the lipase market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on lipase market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the lipase market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

