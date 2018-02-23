Fuel Cards Market Share

According to a new report Global Fuel Cards Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fuel Cards Market size is expected to reach $834.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Fuel Cards Universal Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Branded Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Fuel Refill market holds the largest market share in Global Fuel Cards Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period. The Parking market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Vehicle Service market would garner market size of $150,240.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/fuel-cards-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fuel Cards Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., U.S. Bancorp, WEX Inc., OiLibya, Trafigura (Puma Energy), Engen Limited, and First National Bank.

Global Fuel Cards Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Universal

Branded

Others

By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

By Geography

North America Fuel Cards Market Size

US Fuel Cards Market Size

Canada Fuel Cards Market Size

Mexico Fuel Cards Market Size

Rest of North America Fuel Cards Market Size

Europe Fuel Cards Market

Germany Fuel Cards Market

UK Fuel Cards Market

France Fuel Cards Market

Russia Fuel Cards Market

Spain Fuel Cards Market

Italy Fuel Cards Market

Rest of Europe Fuel Cards Market

Asia Pacific Fuel Cards Market

China Fuel Cards Market

Japan Fuel Cards Market

India Fuel Cards Market

South Korea Fuel Cards Market

Singapore Fuel Cards Market

Australia Fuel Cards Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Fuel Cards Market

LAMEA Fuel Cards Market

Brazil Fuel Cards Market

Argentina Fuel Cards Market

UAE Fuel Cards Market

Saudi Arabia Fuel Cards Market

South Africa Fuel Cards Market

Nigeria Fuel Cards Market

Rest of LAMEA Fuel Cards Market

Companies Profiled

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

S. Bancorp

WEX Inc.

OiLibya

Trafigura (Puma Energy)

Engen Limited

First National Bank

