FIITJEE Varanasi Centre’s Students Create History in NTSE Stage-1 in Uttar Pradesh; Producing State Topper 1,2 & 3 and 18 out of top 20 positions

Varanasi, 23rd February 2018: Displaying the supremacy of FIITJEE’s teaching methodology, students from FIITJEE’s Varanasi Centre have done remarkably well by topping the in NTSE Stage-1results in the City. Uttar Pradesh State Topper 1, 2 & 3 and 18 out of top 20 positions are occupied the students of FIITJEE Varanasi Centre.

Total 62 students from FIITJEE Varanasi Centre have demonstrated exemplary scholastic brilliance by qualifying in National Talent Search Examination Stage-1 results (NTSE) 2017-18.

The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a National level examination cum scholarship program. The scholarship program is conducted by NCERT and students studying in class X are eligible for NTSE 2017-18 examination and selection procedure. NTSE Stage 1 was conducted on November 5, 2017.

Ganesh Ranjan Yadav and Ankit Kumar both have been declared as Uttar Pradesh STATE TOPPER and both have scored 139 marks out of 150 marks (MAT+SAT). They both are Four Year Classroom Program student of FIITJEE Varanasi Center. Exuberant with the joy of success, Ganesh said “The competition was very tough indeed and it was a battle of brains, where concept and reasoning were the keys to answer the questions in limited time”. Further, Ankit added, “qualifying in this kind of exam warrants rigorous practice and I am immensely thankful to my faculty at FIITJEE Varanasi Centre for raising my IQ to such competitive level through the study materials, doubt-clearing sessions and personalized guidance, which have been one of the notable reasons of my success this far.”

“We are thrilled with the exemplary performance of our students reflected through the outstanding results secured by them in NTSE Stage-1 results. Understanding the importance of the relevance of early preparation, FIITJEE believes in nurturing and enhancing the IQ of students as early as when in class VIII grade. Rote learning methods in Science just do not work as they fail to generate inquisitiveness and conceptual knowledge in children.” says Mr. Ambuj Pandey, Centre Head, FIITJEE, Varanasi.

These students have been qualified to appear in the Second stage of NTSE 2017-18, which is to be conducted by NCERT in the month of May 2018