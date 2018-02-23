Executive Inn & Suites Offering Incredible Accommodation With Great Facilities, Amenities & Service

For Immediate Release

Hotel in Sacramento CA, 24th February, 2018: Looking for a wonderful stay in Sacramento CA? Executive Inn & Suites, a very beautiful hotel in Sacramento CA, welcomes visitors to enjoy a very relaxing vacation by staying at their hotel near Sacramento Convention Center. This hotel is located at the heart of Sacramento city and therefore it is the first choice of many visitors who look for hotels near Sacramento State Capitol or hotels near Downtown Sacramento.

Executive Inn & Suites welcomes all kinds of visitors in their hotel including family travellers, business travellers and adventure seekers. This Old Town Sacramento hotel also welcomes visitors who look for economy hotels in Sacramento CA. The room prices in this hotel are designed by keeping all kinds of visitors in mind to allow them enjoy a great stay when they are in Sacramento.

Executive Inn & Suites also feels pleased to give utmost importance to the safety, comfort and convenience of its guests. They provide all kinds of facilities and amenities to the guests including Free Wi-Fi, Free Guest Parking, Free Local Calls, Microwave, Refrigerator & Coffee Maker in all rooms, Complimentary Breakfast, Handicapped Rooms & Business Services, the hotel takes care of everything that someone needs to enjoy a nice & peaceful stay.

However, if you are looking for Sacramento hotels near Airport, near Sacramento River or hotels near Sacramento State University, then also Executive Inn & Suites is the right choice for you. Apart from the above, Executive Inn & Suites also gives access to many other top locations of the city easily which includes Sacramento Amtrak, Ziggurat Building, City Plaza Park, Golden One Center, California State Military Museum and others.

About Company: Executive Inn & Suites is a great hotel in Downtown Sacramento that offers outstanding staying experience to visitors by offering them ample amount of amenities, nice rooms, friendly service and reasonable pricing for the rooms.

Executive Inn and Suites Sacramento

216 Bannon St, Sacramento,

California 95811, US

Phone: +1 (916) 393-2100

Fax: +1 (916) 414-9100