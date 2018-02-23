Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: For Water And Wastewater Industry

​Most flow meters operate to the best of their capacity in clean liquids or gases. Electromagnetic flow meters, by contrast, work best with grimy fluids. Electromagnetic flow meters and Doppler ultrasonic meters are the two main principle types of meters that function well in impure fluids, in spite of the fact that differential pressure meters likewise can quantify impure fluids-only if they comprise of the right kind of material. Electromagnetic flow meters are utilized to gauge the flow of conductive fluids and slurries, including pulp and paper slurries and black liquor. Their fundamental limitation is that they cannot quantify hydrocarbons, which are nonconductive, and thus are not generally utilized as a part of the petroleum industry.

While the electromagnetic flow meter market is a steady one, there are some new product launches in the market that support the impending market development. A recent innovation is the two-wire electromagnetic flow meter. Four-wire meters have a distinctive power supply. Two-wire meters utilize the power accessible from the circle control supply. This decreases wiring costs, and can thus reduce the cost of installation. These meters are thus becoming highly popular on account of being cost effective.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Trends and Opportunities

Electromagnetic meters are vastly utilized as a part of the water and wastewater industry. The demand for electromagnetic flow meters has expanded significantly attributable to their application in non-intrusive measurement. They are easy to install, cost effective and low maintenance. Water, wastewater and energy are expected to be the key application segments of the electromagnetic flow meters market that could provide bountiful opportunities for growth.

One of the pivotal factors driving the market is the elimination of the constraint associated with wiring. Wireless transmission systems decrease the difficulty in monitoring rotating equipment, which is a fundamental part of electromagnetic flow meters. Another significant advancement is the recent developments in remote and battery-operated electromagnetic flow meters. Battery-worked meters make it conceivable to introduce electromagnetic flow meters in hard to reach places, and remote meters can transmit a receivable signal where the utilization of wires is unfeasible. Both of these segments are expected to further fuel the electromagnetic flow meters market.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Regional Outlook

The report segments the global market for electromagnetic flow meters geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Due to being highly hygiene conscious, the region of North America is expected to make big strides regionally. However, the economically emerging Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness wide avenues for market development over the coming years. Countries such as India, Japan and China have a mushrooming population, leading to higher requirement of wastewater management. The surge in industrial growth in the regions also creates a higher demand for effective resource management strategies.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Competitive Landscape

Key market players of the global electromagnetic flow meters market are expected to focus on cost effective product development. The industry is expected to invest heavily into research of advanced technologies that could aid in making the flow meters even more accurate. Prominent vendors of the market include Badger Meter. Inc, Siemens AG, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Invensys PLC, ABB Ltd and Hitachi Ltd, among others.

