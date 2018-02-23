DBEL Studio launches its new designer lighting collection, “Amaranthine” at India Design ID 2018

New Delhi, February 22, 2018: DBEL Studio, a luxury designer lighting brand, today announced the launch of its new collection, “Amaranthine” at India Design ID 2018, the country’s most definitive design and home décor week. This unique and truly innovative collection by DBEL Studio reflects inimitable design sense that perfectly blends classic influences with modern lines and has a contemporary and timeless feel to it.

This comprehensive new lighting collection offers a range of table, floor, wall mounted and ceiling lighting product line which is made up of brass with an assortment of clean cut and bold forms. Each piece in DBEL’s newest series delineates the contemporary and modern classic look and offers a new kind of experience for those who love art and design and who wish to be inspired. The collection embodies creative vision, innovative and cutting-edge design and promises to add a graceful style to a modern décor.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Dilraj Bhatia, Founder, DBEL Studio said,“We at DBEL always strive tobring additional beauty to people’s lives by decorating their spaces with iconic and innovative pieces of lighting. Today, we feel extremely delighted to bring our new collection, “Amaranthine” which is a rich assortment of unique and breathtaking designs and adds a personality to the space. This classic and timeless collection promises to fill homes with endless delight.”

She further added, “DBEL’s style is a reflection of elegance, class, beauty and quality craftsmanship which is timeless and aims to enrich interiors with an artistic statement. The attention to detail and passion for refinement is the hallmark for all products available at DBEL.”

This new collection can be seamlessly integrated into residential and commercial projects and is available at DBEL’s exclusive store in New Delhi.