Cell Based Assays Market to Expand at a 7.7% CAGR Between 2017 and 2022

This report on the global cell based assays market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing availability of funds for research, growing preference for cell-based assays, increasing drug discovery activity, and widespread opportunities in the emerging economies in the region of Asia Pacific are some of the key factors driving the global cell based assays market, which, on the other hand, is obstructed by high cost of investment and restrictions pertaining to the usage of reagent.

The global cell based assays market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, end users, application, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises dynamics of the market, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing strategy and analysis, and supplier list. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cell based assays market.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type, application, and end use type have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of cell based assays market. TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market. Vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global cell based assays market by product type, end use type, application, and region; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the cell based assays market.

On the basis of product type, the global cell based assays market has been segmented into instruments, assay kits, reagents and consumables, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the global cell based assays market has been bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research organizations, and other end-users such as clinical laboratories, hospitals, and environmental monitoring labs. Application-wise, the global cell based assays market has been categorized into drug discovery, predictive toxicology, basic research, and other applications.

Some of the key companies currently holding position of strength in the global cell based assays market are GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danahar Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, Cell Signaling Technology, Life Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Essen Bioscience, Discoverx Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Proqinase GmbH, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Biospherix, Ltd., Selexis SA, Marine Biological Laboratory, Biotek Instruments, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Bioagilytix Labs., Lonza, Aurelia Bioscience Ltd., Cell Biolabs, Inc., and Qgel SA. For each of these companies, the report provides business overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

