Cancer Vaccines Market Report Explored in Latest Research

A cancer vaccine either treats cancer or prevents development of cancer. Vaccines that treat existing cancer are known as therapeutic cancer vaccines. Cancer vaccine uses weakened or killed germs such as viruses or bacteria to start an immune response in the body. With the help of these viruses the immune system gets stronger to fight against the infections. Some traditional vaccines such as human papilloma virus and hepatitis B virus help prevent victims from cancers. These type of vaccines are useful for the cancer caused through infections.

A number of common etiologic factors have been strongly characterized as raising the risk of developing cancer including age, chronic inflammation, gender, obesity, tobacco usage and heritable cancer syndromes. There are two types of cancer vaccines namely prevention vaccines and treatment vaccines. Prevention vaccines are given to healthy people to keep certain cancers from developing like viruses for chickenpox and flu they protect the body that can cause disease. Cancer treatment vaccines are the type of vaccines that work to boost the body’s immune system to fight against cancer. Doctors give treatment vaccines to prevent the cancer from reoccurring, destroy the cancer cells after the treatment has been taken and as well stop a tumour from growing and coming back.

The cancer treatment vaccine works as, there are some substances on the surface of the cells called as Antigens. These Antigens are never the part of human body and hence they attack the immune system and these immune system helps to respond against those Antigens in the future. Cancer treatment vaccines boost the immune system’s ability to recognise and destroy antigens. Some cancer vaccines are made for each patient they are produced from the patient’s tumour sample which indicates that surgery is needed to get large amount of tumour sample to create vaccines.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of cancer vaccine market. Moreover, the cancer vaccine market is segmented on the basis of by technology, by type, by indication and by end-user. Based on the technology the cancer vaccine market has been segmented into Whole Cell Cancer Vaccine, Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines and Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines. Moreover the types covered in the study include Preventive Cancer Vaccinesand TherapeuticCancer Vaccines.

The companies covered in the report include Glaxosmithkline Plc , Aduro BioTech Inc.,Astellas Pharma Inc.Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited , Sanpower Group , Sanofi Pasteur ,Pfizer Inc , Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd and Others .