Cancer Immunotherapy Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018 – 2024

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on cancer immunotherapy market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of cancer immunotherapy market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of cancer immunotherapy over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global cancer immunotherapy market. According to report the global cancer immunotherapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global cancer immunotherapy market covers segments such as therapeutic area, end users, and therapy type. The therapeutic area segments include lung cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer and others. On the basis of end users the global cancer immunotherapy market is categorized into hospitals, ASC’S (ambulatory surgical centers), clinics and cancer research centers. Furthermore, on the basis of therapy type the cancer immunotherapy market is segmented as monoclonal antibodies, immune system modulators, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a healthy CAGR over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cancer immunotherapy market such as Glaxosmithkline Plc, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZenca Plc, Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Others.