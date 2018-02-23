Broadnet Delivers the Best Reseller Solutions for Your Mobile Phone

Beirut, 23 Feb: BroadNet Technologies – a leading telecommunications company with a dedicated focus on helping people connect effortlessly and guide businesses of all shapes and sizes yield the benefits of its bulk SMS programs – is offering the highest-grade quality bulk SMS Reseller services at the most affordable price rates. The company’s reseller solutions are targeted to offer highest benefit with low effort. Read on more about the SMS reseller programs being offered by BroadNet Technologies.

At BroadNet Technologies, joining our bulk SMS Reseller program is very easy. The potential reseller needs to have some basic computer knowledge and the skills to operate the Internet. That’s it! If you have an internet-enabled computer, text message credits and list of contacts; you can easily develop an account with BroadNet and become its reseller.

“As a reseller; you enjoy a number of standalone benefits,” says a reseller with BroadNet. The top benefits, the Resellers says, include –

Resell the bulk SMS at your convenient rates.

Appoint more number of bulk SMS resellers.

Get regular unbranded bulk SMS control panel.

Create your own bulk SMS gateway.

BroadNet offers the following services to resellers –

Bulk SMS Services

Short Code services

Long code Services (Virtual Number)

SMS Gateway with APIs (HTTP, SMPP)

Customized Applications on SMS

So, as a reseller; you can avail a number of standalone benefits with little or literally very low investments. To learn more about the reseller programs; please feel free to contact their website.