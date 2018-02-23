Borneo Eco Tours Offers Various Holiday Packages

Borneo Eco Tours is pleased to announce the company offers various holiday packages for interested travelers. The company is billed as “The Borneo Specialist” with expertise in the area and planning premier vacations.

For those looking for a world-class adventure, the Borneo Safari Package is available. This package features a comfortable, luxurious visit so travelers can enjoy the beautiful, sunny island, gorgeous mountains and all the natural beauty, while experiencing local culture. During their visit, travelers will stay in five-star accommodations.

The Family Package is designed for travelers of all ages, where each member can discover the wonder and awe of the area’s jungles, wildlife, rainforest, island and more. Visitors will enjoy staying at elite hotels.

One of the most popular packages is the award-winning Borneo Big 5, where tourists can enjoy six days and five nights. For a limited time, travelers can enjoy a special price to experience the Borneo Rainforest Lodge and Sukau Rainforest Lodge. Adventurers have the opportunity to experience wildlife firsthand, including elephants, monkeys, orangutans, crocodiles and more.

Other top-rated packages include the Sabah Wildlife Safari, where wildlife is prominently featured. The Sukau-Kawag Danum Rainforest Tour offers trekking through wildlife. The Sabah Nature Safari is an exciting seven-day journey meant to highlight the area’s beauty. The River and Rainforest, Sukau-Tabin Wildlife Experience and Taste of Borneo are other great options.

About Borneo Eco Tours: Borneo Eco Tours is billed as “The Borneo Specialist” for the exciting adventures, immersive, interactive tours and luxurious trips the company plans for world travelers. The experienced professionals work with clients to match them with the best vacations for a lifetime of wonderful memories. Since the professionals possess extensive knowledge of the area, they know all the best sights and sounds tourists will fall in love with, along with the best, world-class accommodations to guarantee all trips are luxurious and relaxing. The company is also committed to offering fantastic rates so travelers of all means can enjoy a one-of-a-kind adventure.