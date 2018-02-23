Aegis, School of Business unveils “India Innovation Vision – 2025” with launch of “Innovation Incubation Advisory Panel”

Pune, 23rd Feb 2018:Aegis School of Business and Telecommunications today unveiled “India Innovation Vision – 2025” under which they have launched the “Innovation Incubation Advisory Panel” an attempt to understand and foster innovation for more intelligent solutions in the field of Telecom, Social, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud, Security.

Headed by Mr BhupeshDaheria, CEO, Aegis School of Business the Innovation Incubation Advisory Panelwill also includedignitaries who have been instrumental in shaping upthe telecom industry. With an aim to re-define innovations and offer novel solutions that lead to inclusive growth for the people, the Innovation Incubation Advisory Panelwill be showcasing a roadmap for Innovations in the coming years. Under the “India Innovation Vision – 2025” umbrella, the advisory panel will also draft whitepaper for government, setup an Innovation round table and conduct Innovation seeding in colleges to give kick-start to this announcement.

Commenting on the initiative Mr BhupeshDaheria- CEO, Aegis School of Business said “It is both an honour and a merit of accomplishment to see the new innovations in India. The India Innovation Vision – 2025 will be an enriching experience for entire ecosystem. This year with the launch of Innovation Incubation Advisory Panel we will focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of Telecom, Internet and Media& Edutainment.”

Aegis has also initiated Asia’s one of the largest innovation award for Telecom, Internet, Media and Edutainment (T.I.M.E) and Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC) know as Aegis Graham Bell Awards for developing an ecosystem for fostering innovation in India. This award in organized with support of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI); Convergence India; Deloitte and Telecom Centre of Excellence (TCOE).

Aegis Graham Bell Award continues to be an integral part focusing on a building community of young innovators and vision to change the life of millions of Indians. This year winners were announced under various categories like Smart City Solutions, Digital India Initiative, Cyber Security, Innovative Telecom Product, Innovation in IoT, Innovative Mobile TV Application, Green Telecom, mCommerce, Service innovation etc.

For more information, please visit www.BellAward.com