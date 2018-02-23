Acordis Technology & Solutions Official Host Sponsor for the Miami Open

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat, is the official Host Sponsor and will be hosting suite nights at the Miami Open from March 21st to April 2nd, 2018 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Florida.

“The Miami Open is a wonderful event to sponsor, there is something for everyone there,” states Rehan Khan, CEO/President of Acorids Technology & Solutions. The Miami Open is presented by Itaú and is a 12-day tennis tournament featuring the top 96 men and women tennis players in the world. It is one of the most prestigious events in professional tennis. For more information, go to www.acordiscorp.com.

Date: March 21st to April 2nd, 2018

Location: Tennis Center at Crandon Park – 7300 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Time: 10AM to 9PM

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.