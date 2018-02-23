2017-2022 Software as a Service (SaaS) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Introduction
This report studies the Software as a Service (SaaS) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Software as a Service (SaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software as a Service (SaaS). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Software as a Service (SaaS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Software as a Service (SaaS) market, including IBM, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Google, Salesforce, Workday, ADP, SAP SE, Salesforce, Sage CRM, NetSuite, Infusionsoft, Microsoft, Highrise, Jitbit
The On the basis of product, the Software as a Service (SaaS) market is primarily split into
Vertical SaaS
Horizontal SaaS
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Human Resource Management (HRM)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Other
Table of Contents
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation..
.
.
10.5.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
10.5.2 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
