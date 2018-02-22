Why use the services of valet parking

Airport parking is known to be hectic, crowded and many travelers want to use their car to arrive to the airport and have the vehicle when they return. However, many give up the idea because of the high costs. The good news is that alternatives exist, such as valet parking. There are businesses that offer private parking, close to the airport and surveilled at all times. It is more convenient to make reservations for parking Genève, as you pay less for high-quality services.

People usually think about many aspects when they have to fly, how they can arrive just in time, how safe and secure is the airport parking, how to get through the airport and more. Getting to the airport is a well-known stress, people ask someone they know to take them or they call a taxi. The most convenient way is to travel with a personal vehicle, but airport parking is not always friendly, it gets really crowded and it is known to cost a lot. On the other hand, offsite parking Genève has more benefits than expected, it is a lot more convenient, safer, and quicker and services are friendlier. Conventional airport parking is expensive, especially if you are travelling for a couple of days and you need to leave the vehicle there for a longer period of time. This is one of the main reasons why people give up the idea in the first place and prefer to look for alternatives.

Offsite airport parking means the parking space is close to the airport and you can leave your car there. The staff working there is friendlier and they want to make everything possible to satisfy your needs. You can even request to have your car washed and cleaned, so that once you return, you will feel even more comfortable driving it home. One of the best part of offsite parking is that you can reserve your spot. From the beginning, when you make the reservation, you can be certain that a place just for your car is available. But how are you going to arrive from the offsite parking to the airport? There is no need to worry about this aspect, because valet parking is available. This means that a staff member will meet you at a certain location, take your vehicle and then the shuttle bus will take you to the airport. It is highly convenient, especially if you have luggage.

The same principle applies on your return. You get in the shuttle bus and it will take you to the offsite parking, so you can take your vehicle. This kind of service is highly appreciated, it always makes a difference to receive some help and guidance. When you give your flight details to the airport parking company, they know exactly at which terminal to drop you and from where to pick you up. Of course, it happens on many occasions for delays to occur and in this situation, the company tracks the flight in real-time, knowing exactly when your plane lands. There is no need to worry that misunderstandings occur or that you will not be able to get picked up in time. Even in the event that you extend your stay at some point, you simply notify the company and they will change your reservation details and your car can stay in the parking place without any issues.

If you are worried that your car is not secured enough, you will be glad to hear that the parking space is surveilled at all times. Nothing will happen to your car while it stays there and for extra peace of mind, you can get insurance. Companies have such services, they provide insurance if a reasonable fee is paid. This way, even if something happens to the car while you are away, all costs are covered. Making reservations is quite easy, there is the possibility of calling the company at any hour or you can do it online. Simply enter the requested information and the reservation is done. All information is provided, so that you know exactly where to meet the valet and where will your car get parked. Reservations should be done in advance, at least with 24 hours, so that the company is able to reserve a spot and prepare everything.

If you want to drive your own car to the airport, but not pay the high parking rates, then do not hesitate about valet parking (https://parking-valet.ch). Assure your peace of mind with private parking Genève (https://parking-valet.ch).