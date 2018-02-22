Wholesale Distributors Of Reading Glasses And Sunglasses In Europe

Kost is amongst the leading wholesale distributors of Eyewear and sunglasses based in Europe. Our products are of high quality as we offer wholesalers, individual retailers, distributors and a lot of online stores with the largest collection of stylishly high-class sunglasses and other associated accessories. Kost has been in this business for more than 20 years, and every year we launch new lines that are in-line with the latest trends in fashion.

If you are in business and you are searching for a wholesale eyewear for men, women, and children, we have a lot in stock; just check out our online store.

Kost International frequently lookouts for the latest styles in eyewear fashion. We have a collection of assorted designs that include polarized glasses, sports sunglasses, wayfarer sunglasses, fit-over Sunglasses, Acetate Sunglasses, fashion sunglasses, kids sunglasses, bifocal sunglasses, reading sunglasses and celebrity glasses, all at cheap and affordable prices. We have a comprehensive catalog that has an array of our quality products that have European quality at cheap prices.

We also have cheap reading glasses of different kinds, and they include clic reading glasses, folding reading glasses, Kids screen protect glasses, stylish reading glasses, magnetic reading glasses, computer reading glasses, photochromic reading glasses, groothandel Zonnebrillen, Screen protect reading glasses, men’s reading glasses and designer reading glasses. These reading glasses are cool reading glasses, and they are best in the market.

Kost International head office is situated at Amersfoort, The Netherlands. We also have a production facility and Design Center located in Yiwu City which is about two hours thirty minutes away from Shanghai, China. The facility produces Kost Sunglasses and Kost Eyewear and other accessories. We have sales and marketing offices in Germany, Israel, Spain and the U.S. we also ensure that local needs are met as much as we focus on the global market.

Our esteemed customers are from different countries all over the world, which may be small, medium, large or corporate international groups. We also ensure that the need of every customer is met, and no matter the part of the world where the order is made, we would deliver at a record time. Our showroom in Europe or our factory in China is open to visitors, and we have in our employment team of professionals who can assist you choose different models suitable for your business.

Kost also has non-prescription glasses, Zonnebrillen groothandel, frames for eye glasses, rimless glasses, fashionable readers and computer glasses. There is no doubt we are the best as it regards wholesale sunglasses, retail and distribution of glasses. Our glasses are impeccable and sure to add style to your dressing.

Lest I forget, all orders are processed within two days, and we have a buy now pay later policy to encourage our customers.

Kost International BV

https://www.kost-online.com/

For Media Contact:

Contact: T. Sarkis

Kost International BV

Spacelab 13

3824 MR Amersfoort

The Netherlands

Tel: +31-33-4552100

pr@kost-international.com

https://www.kost-online.com/