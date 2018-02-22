Types and Features of Various Products and Services offered by Label Ales

Label Ales specialises in supplying various products in the thermal printing industry. These products are mostly barcodes, labels and services like overprinting of variable information on generic labels. It has become more cost-effective to do in-house overprinting, especially in the wine, food and manufacturing industries. Label Ales specialises in supplying the correct printers and ribbons which are needed for different applications. The following are some of the various products supplied by Label Ales:

1. EZ 2000 plus series: High-quality printer with an adjustable transmissive sensor and reflective sensor.

2. Citizen cl-s700: This is a hi-lift mechanism that facilitates easy ribbon and media loading. It is equipped with a hi-open case for opening and there is no increase in footprint. It is known for its high-performance capability and easy access. It is ingeniously designed to enable easy operation and is reliable.

3. Ribbons: The various ribbons offered by the company are thermal transfer ribbons, wax, wax resin, near edge ribbons, laundry ribbons, and resin colour ribbons.

4. Citizen cl-s621: It is a hi-lift mechanism for easy ribbon and media loading. It is equipped with a hi-open case for vertical opening and safe closing.

5. G500: It is a printer equipped with a high-tech power and is available at a customer friendly price.

The following are the various services offered by Label Ales:

1. Printing trials: The company does extensive trials to find the correct ribbons suited for different label types like semi-gloss, matt, polyprop, dairy film and other varnished labels.

2. Thermal label barcode printer rentals: The company offers rentals of label printers for smaller printing runs. These printers deal with thermal transfer and direct thermal technology. Equipped with both parallel and serial interfaces, these printers offer high-speed printing up to 4 inches per second. These printers are also equipped with easy label loading and printer operations. The maximum print width offered by these is 4.1 inches and 104 mm.

3. Label bureau: The company offers to print information on blank labels either supplied by the customer or sourced and supplied by themselves. One of the main features of this service is the overprinting of variable information on generic information.

For more information, refer to http://www.labelAles.co.za/

Contacts:

3A The Edward, 113 Blaauwberg Road

Corner of Donkin Street

Table View, Cape Town, 7441

Cell: 079 497 3595

Tel: 021 556 5736