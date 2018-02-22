Smart Embedded Systems (SES) Announces the Availability

Fremont, CA USA – February 12, 2018 – Smart Embedded Systems, located in Silicon Valley, California, USA , is offering the industry first “multiple modems” (firmware based and up to 4) with a single off-the shelf microcontroller. SES is the first company for having developed very compelling and cost effective Soft Modem technology (for single and multiple modems; patents issued) solution for Industrial Automation field devices and the same implementation is being offered for multiple modems needed for I/O applications. The multiple modems is presently offered on TI’s MSP 430 microcontroller.These modems are in full compliance with FieldComm Group HART modem standards. This will allow significant costs savings as well as increasing reliability and PCB space savings, for companies providing solutions for the I/O side. SES’s firmware implementation will eliminate the need for four modem chips and instead use one TI’s MSP 430.

Benefits

– Lower cost by as much as 50% as compared with the 4 modem chips.

– Increase in reliability due to a fewer component count.

– Saves PCB space.

– Flexibility.

-Efficient use of system resources such as sine tables, filter coefficients, demodulator functions, low pass filter functions and DMA.

-By running the multiple instances of the modem in a single thread this can minimize process overhead such as interrupt service routines context save and restore so that the CPU utilization is optimized. This can result in lower CPU speed and lower power consumption. This also provides room to run more instances with a given CPU speed.

-Furthermore, the communication from the I/O controller host CPU to the modems can be consolidated over a single communication channel (SPI) since now multiplier soft modems are running in one microprocessor.

Smart Embedded Systems (SES) has also developed a firmware based HART PSK and FSK modem to complement their HART 7 compliant communication stack. According to Jeffrey Dobos, President of ProComSol, Ltd, “by using proven software based 1200 BPS HART modems, multiple modems can be implemented in a small, low cost hardware footprint. This helps HART I/O manufacturers reduce cost and increase quality, with minimal design risk.”

In addition, with SES certified HART stack and modem solution, SES can also facilitate the companies to develop the field device. Since there is no HART learning curve for the engineering staff, the instrument can get to market faster, at a lower cost.