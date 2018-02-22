Reinforcement Materials Market by Technology Volatile and Nonvolatile, Application and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

This report is a professional account, which gives thorough knowledge along with complete details pertaining to Global Reinforcement Materials Market. The research experts have evaluated the general sales of Global Reinforcement Materials Market and its revenue generation. Furthermore, it also gives extensive study of root market trends and many governing elements along with improvements in the market in every segment.

The Global Reinforcement Materials Market in terms of applications is sectioned into:

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

The leading players in the market are:

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hyosung Corporation

Cytec Industries

Honeywell International

BASF

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Bast Fiber

AgroFiber SAS

NFC Fibers

NJR Steel Holdings

On the basis of product the market is segmented into:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Natural Fiber

The market covers the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents –

1 Reinforcement Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reinforcement Materials

1.2 Reinforcement Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Glass Fiber

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber

1.2.5 Aramid Fiber

1.2.6 Natural Fiber

1.3 Global Reinforcement Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Reinforcement Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Reinforcement Materials Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Reinforcement Materials (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

