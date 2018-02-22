Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market to reach a market size of $11 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market, published by KBV research, the Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size was valued at $7 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $11 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period
The North America market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023)
The Forensics market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period.
The North America market Held the largest market share in the Global Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Region in 2016. The Academic & Research Institutions market dominated the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.
The Reagents & Consumables market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Agilent Technologies, BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, LGC Limited, Qiagen NV, SYGNIS Pharma AG, Takara Bio, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size Segmentation
By Technology
Real-Time PCR
Digital PCR
Traditional PCR
By Application
Clinical
Research
Forensics
By Product
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Software
Services
By End User
Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals
Biotech & Pharma Companies
Academic & Research Institutions
By Geography
North America Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size
US Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size
Canada Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size
Mexico Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size
Other NA Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size
Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Germany Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
UK Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
France Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Russia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Spain Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Italy Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Other EU Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Asia Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
China Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Japan Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
India Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
South Korea Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Singapore Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Malaysia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Other APAC Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Brazil Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Argentina Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
UAE Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Saudi Arabia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
South Africa Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Nigeria Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Other LAMEA Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market
Companies Profiled
Agilent Technologies
BioMérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Fluidigm Corporation
LGC Limited
Qiagen NV
SYGNIS Pharma AG
Takara Bio, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
