Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market to reach a market size of $11 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market, published by KBV research, the Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size was valued at $7 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $11 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

The North America market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023)

The Forensics market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period.

The North America market Held the largest market share in the Global Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Region in 2016. The Academic & Research Institutions market dominated the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.

The Reagents & Consumables market Held the largest market share in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Agilent Technologies, BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, LGC Limited, Qiagen NV, SYGNIS Pharma AG, Takara Bio, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

Real-Time PCR

Digital PCR

Traditional PCR

By Application

Clinical

Research

Forensics

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By End User

Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

By Geography

North America Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size

US Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size

Canada Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size

Mexico Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size

Other NA Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Size

Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Germany Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

UK Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

France Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Russia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Spain Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Italy Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Other EU Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Asia Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

China Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Japan Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

India Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

South Korea Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Singapore Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Malaysia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Other APAC Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Brazil Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Argentina Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

UAE Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Saudi Arabia Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

South Africa Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Nigeria Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Other LAMEA Country Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market

Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies

BioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

LGC Limited

Qiagen NV

SYGNIS Pharma AG

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

