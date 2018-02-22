Need to Immune Organizations of Security Breaches Propels Demand Within Artificial Intelligence in Security Market

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Size,Status and Forecast 2022 to its huge collection of research reports.

The global artificial intelligence in security market is has seen an upsurge in demand due to the rising need for better security systems across organizations. Several sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and automobiles have inducted artificial intelligence within their framework in order to enhance their security. The artificial intelligence systems have emerged as an important media to avert attacks on the physical infrastructure of organizations. As an added advantage of these systems, the operational activities of organizations are also secured with the use of these systems. The market is expected to continue treading along a path of growth on account of the developments in automation technologies. A report by QY Research Reports titled, “Global Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Size,Status and Forecast 2022”, talks about the various market dynamics that define the course of the market. The report employs secondary and tertiary methods of gathering information in order to ascertain the progress of the market. Several intrinsic and extrinsic factors that affect the growth trajectory of the market have been enunciated within the report. The important market indicators such as growth rate, market size, market share, and market value have also been included in the report.

Artificial Intelligence has torn the barriers of penetration to become a part of all medium- and large-scale industries. In recent times, even small-scale industries are using artificial intelligence to ensure that the organizations are secured of any external attacks. Every organization has valued resources that need security of the highest accord. Since artificial intelligence system are much more effective than human intelligence to protect systems and organizations from attacks, the demand for these systems is on a rise. Moreover, the rise instances of terror attacks and criminal activates has also brought an onus upon organizations to secure their premises through artificial intelligence systems. The aforementioned scenario has bolstered the market for artificial intelligence across the globe. The banking, hospitality, and healthcare sectors are expected to be the prime consumers in the market. Since all of these sectors attract heavy investments from the government, the market would get a launch pad through these sectors. The report analyses several aspects of these sectors to gauge the extent to which they can bolster the market. Furthermore, a number of underhanded market drivers have been included in the report to give a holistic purview of the market.

There is also a need to address the regional drivers that could contribute to the growth of the market. Hence, the report elucidates the market driving elements specific to certain regions.

The opportunities that float in the market could be effectively utilized by market players to gain a substantial share in the market. Thereby, the report points to lucrative growth opportunities flooding in the market that could help the market players in spotting growth spaces.

The market for artificial intelligence in semiconductors is regionally segmented into China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the EU. The benefits of AI for enhancing security have trickled across all the regions, thus, ensuring a regular flow of demand from across the globe.

The report gives key inputs about the various business strategies adopted by key market players. This would be an important barometer for external analysts as well as new entrants to understand the competitive scenario prevalent across regions. The established market players are

Micron, Acalvio, Securonix, Amazon, Intel, Threatmetrix, Skycure, Cylance, IBM, Nvidia, Xilinx, and Samsung Electronics.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence Services in Security can be split into

Enterprise

BFSI

Government & Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive & Transportation

Infrastructure

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence Services in Security

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market by Type

1.3.1 Endpoint Security

1.3.2 Network Security

1.3.3 Application Security

1.3.4 Cloud Security

1.4 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Enterprise

1.4.2 BFSI

1.4.3 Government & Defense

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Automotive & Transportation

1.4.8 Infrastructure

2 Global Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nvidia

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Services in Security Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

