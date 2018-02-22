Industrial Agitator Market 2018- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

The industrial agitator is a mechanical device that is widely used in the process industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. The main function of a mechanical agitator is to assimilate the liquids, combines the chain of chemical reactions, processing the homogenous liquid at huge volume, and increase the heat transfer in the form of heating and cooling process. This agitator device is specially used in stirring and mixing the gases and liquids.

The industrial agitator is designed and developed in various forms according to different applications such as mixers, large tank mixers, drum mixers, portable mixers, and many more. These mixers transformed into the blending process which serves the purpose of assimilating the solid-liquid bulk solids and liquid-liquid, gas-liquid, and viscous materials.

Surging adoption of industrial agitators in manufacturing and processing industries and surging promotion by environmental agencies to implement the agitators, which reduce the environmental wastes are expected to drive the Industrial Agitator Market over the forecast period. The agitators are very vital for chemical industries, which are required for mixing of gases in equal proportion, which is considered to be one of the fuelling factors for the industrial agitator market.

On the other hand, the high installation cost and constant need for maintenance & repairs of the mechanical device are expected to hinder the growth of industrial agitator over the review period.

The global industrial agitator is expected to reach approximately USD 3 Billion by 2023 growing at a 7% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players of industrial agitator market include Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), Dynamix Agitators Inc. (Canada), Mixer Direct, Inc. (U.S.), Tacmina Corporation (Japan), Statiflo International Ltd. (U.K.), Ekato Holdings GmbH (Germany), Fluid Kotthoff GmbH (Germany), KSB (U.S.) and Silverson Machines Inc. (U.K.)

Global Industrial Agitator Market Segmentation

The industrial agitator market is differentiated by type, component, model, form, and by the application.

Based on the type, the industrial agitator market is sub-segmented into the top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static. The model segment consists of large tank mixers, drum mixers, portable mixers, and others. Furthermore, the component segment is classified into heads, sealing systems, impellers, anchor, turbine, propeller, paddle, and others.

The industrial agitator is further divided on the basis of form that includes solid-solid mixture, solid-liquid mixture, liquid-liquid mixture, and liquid-gas mixture.

On the basis of the application segment, the industrial agitator is segmented chemical, mining, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, cosmetics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Industrial Agitator is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in industrial agitator market. The U.S. Canada and Mexico are the leading countries in this region. This is due to advanced technological infrastructure, which encourages local manufacturers to innovate and design the agitators according to various industrial verticals. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the industrial agitator market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region owing to surging industrialization and increased investment from advanced economies to boost the manufacturing sector. Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Industrial mixers service providers

Manufacturing companies

Research organizations

Industrial mixers-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

