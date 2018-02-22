Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Market Highlights

The homeland security surveillance camera market is coming up with whole new innovation in security camera technology. The factors driving the market is immediate response to attacks. As terror and foreign attacks are increasing worldwide, preventive measures have been taken such as installation of surveillance cameras near critical infrastructures, government organizations, and in crowd transit locations such as bus and railway stations, airports, and marine ports.

The Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market is growing rapidly over 7% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 10 billion by the end of forecast period.

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market Segmentation

The homeland security surveillance camera market has been segmented on the basis of camera type and application. The border security is an important application of homeland security surveillance camera market because of uncertain terror attacks, foreign attacks and uncertainty of natural calamities.

The prominent players in the homeland security surveillance camera market are Robert Bosch Gmbh (German), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Baxall Construction Ltd (U.K.), Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Netvu Ltd (U.K.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Vicon Industries, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of high-tech security systems in infrastructure is one of the significant application of homeland security surveillance camera market. The chief government organization building, business hubs, stadiums, railway station and airport are highly crowded places which require more surveillance security, as majority of the population of the country is present in such places at different times of the day.

Regional analysis for homeland security surveillance camera market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of advanced technology implementation in surveillance security system. The European region is also gaining growth because of increase demand of citizens and investment by government in homeland security surveillance camera. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be fastest growing market because of government investment in border security systems and growing concern of terrorist attacks.

