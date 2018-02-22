Global Operating Room Equipment Market Share

According to a new report Global Operating Room Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Operating Room Equipment Market Size was valued at $27 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $43 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Anaesthesia Devices market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.. The Endoscopes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/operating-room-equipment-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Operating Room Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare, Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical), STERIS plc, and Skytron.
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Anesthesia Devices
Operating Room Tables
Endoscopes
Electrosurgical Devices
Operating Room Lights
Patient Monitors
Surgical Imaging Devices
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
North America Operating Room Equipment Market
US Operating Room Equipment Market
Canada Operating Room Equipment Market
Mexico Operating Room Equipment Market
Other NA Country Operating Room Equipment Market
Europe Operating Room Equipment Market
Germany Operating Room Equipment Market
UK Operating Room Equipment Market
France Operating Room Equipment Market
Russia Operating Room Equipment Market
Spain Operating Room Equipment Market
Italy Operating Room Equipment Market
Other EU Country Operating Room Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market
China Operating Room Equipment Market
Japan Operating Room Equipment Market
India Operating Room Equipment Market
South Korea Operating Room Equipment Market
Singapore Operating Room Equipment Market
Malaysia Operating Room Equipment Market
Other APAC Country Operating Room Equipment Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Operating Room Equipment Market
Brazil Operating Room Equipment Market
Argentina Operating Room Equipment Market
UAE Operating Room Equipment Market
Saudi Arabia Operating Room Equipment Market
South Africa Operating Room Equipment Market
Nigeria Operating Room Equipment Market
Other LAMEA Country Operating Room Equipment Market
Companies Profiled
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic
Getinge AB
Stryker Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
GE Healthcare
Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)
STERIS plc.
Skytron
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Operating Room Equipment Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Europe Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Operating Room Equipment Market (2017-2023)