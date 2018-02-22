Global Mountain Bike Market: 2018 Sales, Share, Industry Analysis Report

Mountain Bike Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 of 100 pages expands comprehensive information on Mountain Bike Market By type (Downhill Bikes, Free ride Bikes, Dirt Jumping Bikes), by application (Racing, Amateurish) and By Region. Mountain bikes are designed for off-road cycling with enhance durability and performance in rough terrains. The global mountain bike market has seen a remarkable growth and it has been observed that, its demand is expected to grow at 10% CAGR in the future.

Mountain biking is an off-road adventure sport that is witnessing intense competition. The riders are unaware of the surface irregularities of the path as they travel through uneven terrains and are prone to danger. Various companies develop safety equipment to enhance the safety of the bikers. They are still prone to minor and major accidents due to the unpredictability of the terrain surface.

Mountain Bike Market Companies Analyzed in report are: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Trek Bicycle Corporation (U.S.), Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (U.S.), Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (U.S.), Santa Cruz Bicycles (U.S.), GT Bicycles (U.S.), Merida Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Kona Bike (U.S.), Rocky Mountain Bicycles (Canada), Marin Bikes Company (U.S.) and Diamondback Bicycles (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the mountain bike market has been segmented as downhill bikes, free ride bikes and dirt jumping bikes. Among these, free ride biking is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This form of mountain biking incorporates elements of traditional trail riding, big jumps, and technical maneuvers. Riders have to negotiate steep descents, while facing obstacles such as jumps, steps, and drop-offs. Bikers also build man-made obstacles such as bridges, teeter-totters, and drop-offs. Protection is very important aspect in freeriding, for which, bikers wear full-face helmets and goggles.

Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global mountain bike market has been divided as four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global mountain bike market over the forecast period owing to the existence of countries such U.S and Canada. Canada has a large number of mountain biking operators who offer various types of mountain biking including downhill, cross country, freeride, and dirt jumping. Operators who run ski resorts during winters take advantage of summer activities and provide trails for mountain biking. In U.S., NORBA, as part of USA Cycling, runs the National Mountain Bike Series, and the NCCA is the governing body for collegiate cycling. The growth of the mountain bike market would be followed by Asia Pacific and Europe region respectively. Initiatives by these governing bodies drive the growth of the market in the region.

