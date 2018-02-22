Global Industrial Robotics Market by Type, End user, Function and Geography: US & Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2017-2025

The Global and United States Industrial Robot Report Market, Market look into report gave by QY Research Groups is the most point by point learn about Industrial Robot Report that is evaluated to develop at a colossal rate over the conjecture time frame 2012-2022. This report contains exact and refreshed bits of knowledge in regard with the main market players and winning districts of the business.

This report studies the Industrial Robot market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Industrial Robot market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Industrial Robot market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Robot.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

The major players in the market are:

ABB

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

COMAU

Yaskawa Electric

Fanuc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Denso

Rockwell Automation

OTC (DAIHEN)

IGM

Nachi

Adept

Harmonic Drive System

Siasun

Durr

REIS

Universal Robots A/S

Seiko Epson Corporation

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Others

