Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market: Increasing Incidences of Disruption, Damages Equipment and Compromise of Safety Boosting Demand

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

QYResearchReports has added a new report, titled “Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution MarketSize,Status and Forecast 2025.”According to the report, the growing use of industrial control systems as well as network components in the manufacturing sectors as well as utility sectors are behind the increasing demand for the global industrial cyber security market. Since industrial cyber security offers protection against various forms of cyber attacks, their demand is increasing. Some of the cyber-attacks which are prevented through industrial cyber security include stuxnet, shamoon, brute force, spear phishing. Most of the industries today are flooded with advanced systems. This in turn is expected to create a need for industrial cyber security.

Enter your information below to receive a sample copy of this report @https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1464330&type=S

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell

Honeywell

ABB

Schneider Electric

McAfee, LLC

Traditional, cybersecurity solutions such as intrusion detection solutions and firewalls are unable to provide adequate protection for industrial control systems. With an increasing number of cyber attacks on industrial facilities which in turn has resulted in their impairment, disruption of production, has compromised safety, and damaged equipment, there has been an urgent need for efficient industrial cyber security solution.

There are several application areas of industrial cyber security. Some of them are: providing security of the humongous amount of critical data in the utilities sector, the use of communication networks such as wifi, internet, and zigbee, the use of energy management systems in order to control power grids grandma operation technologies such as energy management systems, SCADA, intelligent electronic devices, and powerline communications.

The global industrial service security market is segmented on the basis of industrial cyber security software industrial cyber security hardware, industrial cyber security services. Of these, the software segment has been leading in the market. The increasing number of crucial network and endpoint attacks on infrastructure sectors is increasing the demand for the software segment. With most of the internet service providers having a distributed architecture it is not sufficient for a simple security solution at the network level to prevent or limit the threat of attacks. Therefore the demand for internet cyber security software will rise. The industrial cyber security hardware segment is also expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the rising popularity of integrated firewall. The popularity of unified threat management (UTM) is also increasing, which is subsequently driving the industrial cybersecurity hardware segment.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into firewall, antivirus, data loss prevention, SCADA introduction, unified threat management, distributed denial-of-service, intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, security information and event management, and identity and access management.

Get discount copy @ https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1464330&type=D

By geography, the global industrial cyber security solution market is segmented into the United States, South East Asia, India, China, Japan, and Europe. Of these, it is anticipated that the United States will be the most significant contributor to the revenue of the industrial cybersecurity solution market. High adoption of these solutions by the manufacturing sectors and utility sectors will drive the growth of this market in the region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for industrial cyber security solution on account of the rising adoption of these solutions by the industrial, manufacturing, and utility sector in developing nations.

The report profiles prominent players operating within the global industrial cyber security solution market. It includes information on their strategy mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations. It also provides details such as business and financial overview of these companies. Business strategies have been revealed as well as the recent developments by these companies are also given in the report. IBM, Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell, ABB, McAfee, LLC, Schneider Electric, Startup Ecosystem, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Kaspersky Lab.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antivirus

Firewall

SCADA Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Others

Market segment by Application, Industrial Cybersecurity Solution can be split into

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Read Complete Table of Content @ https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-industrial-cybersecurity-solution-market-sizestatus-and-forecast-2025.htm/toc

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Industrial Cybersecurity Solution

1.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market by Type

1.3.1 Antivirus

1.3.2 Firewall

1.3.3 SCADA Encryption

1.3.4 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

1.3.5 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

1.3.6 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

1.3.7 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1.3.8 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

1.3.9 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Energy & Utilities

1.4.2 Transportation Systems

1.4.3 Chemical and Manufacturing

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

Contact Us:

1820 Avenue

M Suite #1047

Brooklyn, NY 11230

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (USA-CANADA)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Web: http://www.qyresearchreports.com

Email: sales@qyresearchreports.com

Blog: https://reportanalysis.blogspot.in