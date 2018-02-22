Electrical Insulation Materials Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through 2025

Electrical insulation is resistance to the flow of electric charge. The main function of an electrical insulator is to support or separate electrical conductors without allowing current through themselves. Electrical insulators used for high-voltage power transmission are made from glass, porcelain or composite polymer materials.

Glass has a higher dielectric strength, but it attracts condensation and the thick irregular shapes needed are difficult to cast without internal strains. Therefore, manufacturers have stopped making glass insulators and switched to ceramic materials. Some electric utilities use polymer composite materials for some specific types of insulators.

Demand for insulation is expected to be driven by the growth of the construction industry in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. The re-insulation market in the developed economies of North America and Europe is also expected to fuel the demand. Extensive usage of depleting resources has boosted energy prices, which in turn has created awareness for energy conservation. Increase in the T&D investments and the installed T&D line length over regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, has also boosted the demand for the electric insulator.

But the fluctuations in raw material availability and volatility of oil and gas prices is expected to restrain the electrical insulation materials market. Additionally, the high prices of electrical insulation materials are predicted to hamper the market during the next few years.

The electrical insulation materials market can be segmented based on material types as:

Porcelain (Ceramic) Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite (Polymer) Insulators

The major market is captured by ceramic insulators. These insulators are generally used for high-voltage industrial applications. Composite insulators are also witnessing a higher growth rate in the electrical insulation market. They are lightweight and exhibit favourable features such as high mechanical strength and resistance power, consistent performance in harsh climatic conditions and effective voltage endurance compared to ceramic and glass insulators.

The electrical insulation materials market can be segmented based on applications as:

Cables and Transmission Lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus Bar

Surge Protection Devices

Others

