Data Center Virtualization Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, data center virtualization market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. In order to reduce the hardware dependency, there is increasing adoption of data center virtualization applications on a wider platform.

As compared to other regions, the data center virtualization market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of data center virtualization market. This is owing to the presence of large number of cloud based data centers and technical advancements in that region.

In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of Data Center Virtualization Market.

The data center virtualization market is growing rapidly over 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 10 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• Dell Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat Inc. (U.S.),

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

• Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation

The data center virtualization market has been segmented on the basis of type and vertical. The type segment comprises of type 1 hypervisor, type 2 hypervisor, host machine, guest machine and paravirtualization tools. The guest machine is a virtual machine installed on top of the hypervisor. It can be either a virtual appliance or an operating system. Guest machine allows intelligent sharing of resources and allows it to run on top of the physical host.

Market Research Analysis:

The global data center virtualization market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global data center virtualization market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, data center virtualization market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for advanced technologies in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of data center virtualization market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of data center virtualization market. The small and medium enterprises market in Europe region contributed for larger share of revenue while the industrial market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share and growth rate in data center virtualization market.

Segments:

Data center virtualization market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

• Type 1 Hypervisor

• Type 2 Hypervisor

• Host Machine

• Guest Machine

• Para virtualization Tools

By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of data center virtualization market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in data center virtualization market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

