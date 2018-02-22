Acordis Technology & Solutions Celebrity Golf Classic Turnberry Isle Miami (Aventura, FL)

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat, will be sponsoring its annual Celebrity Golf Classic on March 26, 2018 at Turnberry Isle Miami (Aventura, FL)

At the Celebrity Golf Classic, teams will hit the links at the exclusive Turnberry Isle for the Reid and Fiorentino Celebrity Golf Classic. Each foursome will be paired with a celebrity team captain and enjoy an amazing day on a championship golf course along with lunch, on-course refreshments, and a post golf awards reception.

Date: March 26, 2018

Location: Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura, FL 33180

Time: 11:00AM (registration begins) (lunch and on-course refreshments will be served).

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.