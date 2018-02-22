2018 Medical Foods MarketKey Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Medical foods are principally formulated food products intended to be used under the supervision of medical and other appropriate health professionals. They work by supplying nutrition, not available in a normal diet, for the management of certain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetic neuropathy, nutritional deficiency, depression, and others. They can be administered through oral or enteral route depending on the absorption capacity of the patient. Moreover, medical foods are made with Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) ingredients which include vitamins and minerals, proteins, omega-3, isoflavones, phytosterols, and others.

Market Scenario:

Medical foods are custom made liquid solutions used entirely, to treat consumers suffering from various diseases. Increasing chronic diseases among the growing population is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, nutritional deficiency is a common issue observed globally which will propel the growth of the global medical foods market.

Growing geriatric population is a major factor driving the growth of medical foods. Moreover, increasing awareness of nutritional benefits will surge the growth of medical foods. However, lack of knowledge among the consumers regarding medical foods is a major restraint to the market growth.

Key Findings

• Manufacturers are bringing more products to market that address metabolic processes

• Till date, majority of medical foods are administered through the oral feeding

Segments:

Medical foods market is segmented on the basis of nutritional ingredients such as vitamins and minerals, proteins, omega-3, isoflavones, phytosterols, and others. Among all, proteins segment is dominating the market. However, omega-3 is witnessed to be the fastest growing segment in nutritional ingredients used for medical foods.

Based on the form, medical foods market is segmented into pills, powder and others. Among all, pills segment is projected to be growing at the fastest rate and includes tablets and capsules. However, powder form is dominating the market over the past years.

On the basis of ailment, medical foods market is segmented into Alzheimer’s diseases, diabetic neuropathy, nutritional deficiency, depression, and others. Among all, diabetic neuropathy is dominating the market as majority of the diabetic consumers suffer from some kind of neuropathy. However, nutritional deficiency segment is witnessed to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global medical foods market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global market followed by Europe. Increasing awareness of medical foods in the U.S. and growing problem of Alzheimer’s diseases is driving the market for medical foods in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in which the major contributor is China. Continuous innovation and improved education towards medical foods will positively impact the market for rest of the world.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global medical foods market are Danone (France), Nestlé (Switzerland), Abbott (U.S.), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (U.S.), Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

The global medical foods market is segmented under the following regions

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Global Medical foods market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.