Window Treats Inc. Improves New Jersey Homes through In-Home Design Consultations

[Red Bank, 02/21/2018] – Window Treats Inc. provides homeowners with window treatments that add a special touch to the entire place. Not only do their window solutions boost the interiors’appeal, but they also provide insulation,keep energy bills down, protect paintings and furniture fabrics from fading, and increase privacy and security.

The window treatments retailer also offers in-home design consultation. Personalized window treatments, after all, are a better option in home improvements, according to home designers.

Choosing Custom Window Treatments

The Washington Post reports that home designers often recommend custom treatments because the result fits perfectly into the home, measurement- and esthetics-wise.

Personal consultations, which helps clients identify what they want for their windows, are also part of the custom treatments process. An expert helps them choose the right treatment, be it drapes, curtains, shades, or blinds. He or she also walks them through several window considerations likenatural lighting, privacy, materials, colors,patterns, and costs.

In-Home Consultation from Window Treats Inc.

Window Treats Inc. wantsclients to havethe best window treatments, so it offers free in-home consultations for properties in Middletown and Little Silver. Its professionally trained consultants focus exclusively on window coverings and know the latest window fashions and state-of-the-art technologies. They help homeowners choose the window treatment that suits their needs and tastes.

The window treatment company assures clients that their consultants have no preferred style. Rather, they inspect the house and factorin the clients’ preferences to recommend the best solution.

They’ll also indulge clients with the products’ safety features, which include cordless blinds and shades and motorization.

Through in-home consultations,clients get both stylish and safe window treatments for their homes.

About the Company

Window Treats Inc. is a trusted provider of window treatments in New Jersey. It offers draperies, window films, sheers, and shadings. Its head, Elliot Laniado, is recognized by various design organizations, such as the American Society of Interior Designers, Window Coverings Association of America, and the Interior Design Society.

