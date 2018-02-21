Void Fill Pillows Market Research Study for the Period 2017 – 2027

Due to budding cross-border trade and expanding geographical outreach of the manufacturers, the export of the merchandise goods has been rapidly increasing. To cater to the transportation needs of these companies, packaging manufacturers are innovating new packaging solutions. Primarily, the focus of packaging manufactures is to improve the safety of the goods during transit and to improve the efficiency of the company. Void fill pillows are such a product innovated by packaging manufacturers for meeting the demand from various industries. Void fill pillows provide a cushion for packed products from external physical shocks, thus, ensuring the safety of the products during the transit. Void fill pillows are commonly manufactured using plastic films and are used for protecting electronic items, glass items, and other fragile products. Use of void fill pillows with larger air pockets are often printed with the company name or the logo, therefore enabling manufacturers to build their brand image.

Void Fill Pillows Market: Market Dynamics

On the backdrop of technological advancement in the packaging industry world packaging market has been expanding rapidly. World packaging market has been estimated at over Mn 820 US$ and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. The key factor driving void fill pillows market is despite being light in weight void fill pillows are extremely efficient in protecting packed goods from external shocks. The extensive use of void fills pillows while transportation of goods is boosting the growth in void fill pillows market. Increasing penetration of e-retail especially in developing economies are some other factors supporting the growth in void fill pillows market. Printability of void fill pillows increases manufacturer’s attraction as it enables them to increase their visibility and helps in building brand image in the market. However, increase in use of foam and molded fiber trays for protective packaging of goods may hamper the growth in void fill pillows market. Using foam and molded fiber trays costs as low as void fill pillows and molded fiber trays being made from environmentally friendly products can limit the use of void fill pillows for packaging which may negatively impact void fill pillows market.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6292

Void Fill Pillows Market: Market Segmentation

Void fill pillows market is segmented by material type, and by end use industry.

Based on the material type, void fill pillows market is segmented into:

By Material Type

Kraft paper

Plastic

Metal Foils

Based on the end use industry, void fill pillows market is segmented into:

Automotive industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

E- Commerce

Electronics industry

Void Fill Pillows Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global void fill pillows market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Visit For TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6292

Being the production hub of the world APEJ region is expected to lead the void fill pillows market during the forecast period. North America is expected to follow APEJ region in void fill pillows market as the region is the largest importer and second largest exporter of the world merchandise. The demand for void fill pillows in Eastern and Western Europe is expected to be moderate over the forecast period. Latin America and Japan are expected to represent small but rapidly growing market share in void fill pillows market. The demand for void fill pillows in MEA region is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Void Fill Pillows Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the void fill pillows market are Sealed Air, DDN Industries, Inc., Automated Packaging Systems Ltd., Polycell, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Emballages AT, 2013 DE-Tech Packaging, Inc., Industrial Packaging, Intertape Polymer Group, Hangzhou Bing Jia Technology Co., Ltd., Ruian Growel Packing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Homyell Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Changjing Xinda Plastic Film Co., Ltd., Zhangzhou Air Power Packaging Equipment Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Packbest Air Packaging Co., Ltd.

Report Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/void-fill-pillows-market