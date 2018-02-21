Veteran Commercial Expert Suneel Mohnot joins BigWin Infotech as Director

Mumbai 21st Feb 2018: BigWin Infotech, a government recognized FinTech startup today added another feather in its cap and announced joining of veteran commercial expert Mr. Suneel Mohnot as director on board. Suneel Mohnot is a renowned face in business fraternity and has served fortune 500 company Reliance Industries as Sr. VP Commercial and bluechip companies like Welspun group as President-Commercial.

Mr. Suneel Mohnot has over 33 years of experience as a commercial and business expert and gained immense general management experience including strong emphasis on commercial functions, setting up/ running businesses and designing systems to improve efficiencies. He’s a University Gold medalist in both his post graduate degrees- M.Com & MBA and held various positions during his rich career viz. President, Business head etc.

BigWin Infotech is a self-funded startup who has recently forayed into P2P lending business through its solely owned market place PaisaDukan.com post revised RBI guidelines for NBFC-P2P and one of the strong contenders for NBFC-P2P license.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Rajiv M Ranjan, Founder & MD BigWin Infotech said “Mr. Mohnot’s strong commercial and general management acumen shall add tremendous value to our company’s operation. To show his commitment to the company he has picked up a strategic stake besides committing a strategic role.”

“Mr. Mohnot’s joining the board of BigWin Infotech is going to strengthen the organisation’s strategic decision making. His vast experience of over 33 years will bring value addition for the company, customers and shareholders in multifarious directions. The BigWin family welcomes him onboard!” added Rajiv.