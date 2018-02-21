Tow Mart Offers Top-of-the-Line Towing Lighting Equipment

Towing companies have their work cut out for them during the winter. Tow Mart helps them remove vehicles from the road safely by offering quality lighting equipment.

[NORTH CANTON, 2/21/2018]—Tow Mart is an industry leader when it comes to towing, farming, and truck and trailer equipment. It offers truck drivers, wrecker operators, and farmers great deals in lighting products, tool boxes, alarms, safety vests, and more.

The truck accessory provider takes pride in its line of superior towing lighting equipment, which is especially helpful to towing companies this winter.

Towing during the Winter

The winter weather brings driving hazards like slick, slippery roads and dead batteries with it. As a result, towing companies have their work cut out for them; they deal with more cases of broken down vehicles that block driveways and pose a threat to other vehicles and pedestrians.

This year is no different. ABC News reports that towing companies in Columbus, Ohio received calls non-stop after days of snow. They dealt with cars that stopped abruptly, slid off the side of the road, or ran into on-ramps. Customers demand was so high that the waiting time reached up to two-and-a-half hours.

Such conditions are dangerous for towing trucks, too. After all, they are exposed to the same hazards as the vehicles they are towing.

Towing Lighting Equipment from Tow Mart

Tow Mart offers superior lighting equipment that makes it safer for tow truck drivers to do their job. These help towers see and be seen even in harsh weather conditions. The company’s product line includes wireless towing light bars, strobes, beacons, work lights, marker lights, and more.

The lighting equipment comes at competitive prices, so towing companies can get the best deals. Clients don’t have to worry about inconvenient transactions, too. The company ensures long-term warranties, prompt customer services, and fast shipping.

Through its lighting equipment, Tow Mart helps tow truck drivers safely do their jobs.

About the Company

Tow Mart provides superior towing, farming, and truck and trailer accessories. It boasts a staff that has several years of experience in the industry. It also takes pride in its excellent customer services.

