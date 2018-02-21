Total Antivirus Defender FREE for Android: a new version 2.4.1 for protection against virus malware and annoying calls.

A new version 2.4.1 of the popular Total Antivirus Defender FREE for Android is available for download on Google Play!

Do you want to get the latest antivirus protection for your Android device?

This is the right app for you! And it’s free!

Some days ago a new version has been released, with many new features and improvements and a new blocking system for annoying and harassing calls.

Do you want to check in a simple way if a virus (trojan, backdoor, spyware, or other malware) has owned your Android device?

With Total Antivirus Defender, you can!

Over 1,000,000 users have already downloaded Total Antivirus Defender FREE and enjoyed its security and antivirus protection for Android.

Now, you too can get this application to protect your device, both on your smartphone and tablet. FOR FREE!

So, what are you waiting for?

Download Total Antivirus Defender FREE Now!

Total Antivirus Defender will give you:

1) a complete security solution for your Android;

2) an easy to use software to find malware of all kinds (virus, trojan, backdoor, spyware, and other malware);

3) a simple way to obtain security for your apps, documents and files.

4) a useful system to block annoying and harassing calls.

To protect your Android, Total Antivirus Defender FREE uses also the innovative “Real Time Agent”.

It protects your device against infected apps and packages (for example during installation), keeping it safe!!!

Why do you need Total Antivirus Defender?

Because, if your device is infected by a virus:

1) you can compromise security of your data, and your privacy;

2) you can waste your money, sending SMS from your mobile device that have their cost;

3) your activity can be tracked by malicious attackers;

4) your accounts and passwords can be stolen;

PRO Version:

Together with the FREE version, also Total Antivirus Defender PRO has been updated to version 2.4.1.

You can upgrade to PRO Version to get more features and advanced security options.

With Total Antivirus Defender PRO Version, you can get the following scanning options:

1) Advanced scanning

2) Heuristic scanning

3) Rootkit searching

NOTE: With PRO Version, advertise will be removed.

What about battery life of your device?

Unlike other similar products, Total Antivirus Defender will grant your security and protection without consuming your battery. You are free to choose when you want to perform scanning and real time agent is optimized and save your battery life.

Total Antivirus Defender is the most complete solution you can get on Android!

It is easy to use, fast and light!

Note also that currently Total Antivirus Defender includes support for several languages!

And many others are coming soon…

What’s new in this version 2.4.1?

– improved Real Time Agent (real time virus scan)

– improved Scanning Engine (for apps and files)

– updated Virus Definitions

– optimized code

– improved translations to support many languages (Currently supported: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Russian, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian, and so on…)

– included a new system to block annoying and harassing calls

– full support for Android Oreo (also for notification channels, that you can manage separately)

– minor bugfix

For further information, visit website (See link below).

So, what are you waiting for?

Download now Total Antivirus Defender FREE!

And keep your device safe!

Available for download on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.securitydefend.totalvirusdefender

Website:

https://www.totalantivirusdefender.com

Promo video (Youtube):



Press material:

https://www.totalantivirusdefender.com/press_release/Press_material_for_Total_Antivirus_Defender.zip