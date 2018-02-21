Sports Medicine Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The report on Sports Medicine Market by type (joint repair include (shoulder, hip, knee), and arthroscopic enabling technologies include (mechanical resection, video, access and others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Sports Medicine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Increasing research activities in sports medicine industry to introduce new treatment options into the market, rising incidence of fractures, developments in regenerative medicine, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in implants, and innovations in prosthetic and implants along with increasing demand for performance monitoring devices is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, introduction of new products and treatments options and increasing awareness further expected drive the market growth in the coming years. However, high cost associated with these devices and treatments likely to restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, presence of large number of providers, rise in investments, rising incidence of trauma and related injuries, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Companies profiled:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Acumed LLC

Conmed Corporation

DePuy Synthes,

Wright Medical Technology

Arthrex, etc

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for sports medicine and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global sports medicine market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.