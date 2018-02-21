Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch: Simple, Honest and Purposeful

Nobody would deny the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch as a fine looking piece that resonates strongly with three design ideals: Minimal, timeless and classic. The rich details and components created out of an imperishable material (steel) bring the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch its luxurious quality, making it a perfect addition to any dress or sports watch collection. The satiny blue dial with sub dials comprising concentric, circular patterns create some great eye-candy and brings the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch its WOW factor.

The Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch is shaped and designed like a cauldron, with its brushed steel finish looking excellent and complimenting the blue dial it surrounds. It presents itself well with any outfit it’s paired with. With the detail and cohesiveness of design, the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch distinguishes itself significantly, eclipsing many of the chronograph watches at the price range.

Skagen’s excellent build quality manifests once more through the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch, which ensures it to look great for many years to come. It applies to the super hardened mineral crystal as well; it is bound to keep scratch marks off with general, urban use. The brushed steel case offers tight tolerances on the seams, fitting both the crystal and the crown snugly for holding up well.

The Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men’s Watch uses a Japanese quartz movement, which is accurate to the core and reliable to insane degrees. It’s hardy as well; enough to take a few shakes and bumps and still smile about it. Even when the chronograph is running! It is not going to jump places but hold on to where the hands have been. Equipped to count time up to 30 minute in 1 second increments, the movement also allows tracking time in 24 hours format, which is a great aid when you are trying to overcome jet lag.

Lastly, the Skagen Watches For Men offers a pretty good value proposition despite its low price yet a quality build, quality materials and an entry-level but highly accurate Japanese quartz movement. You’ll love its feel both on and off the wrist; especially its minimalist styling that pairs with just any outfit you can think about.

Black, blue and silver tones create a sophisticated aspect for the Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz SKW6417 Men's Watch while stainless steel and mineral crystal imparts it the sturdiness.