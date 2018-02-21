Policy and Governance opens for its Executive Education Programs in Delhi & Bangalore

The School of Policy and Governance (SPG) opens for its Executive Education Program on Gender and Policy in India, that will be held in Delhi (23 & 24 Feb 2018) and Bangalore (26 & 27 Feb 2018) respectively. The program will bring together highly-acclaimed academics and practitioners from India and across the world to share, discuss and explore thoughts and views on the current state of Indian policy on gender, on the same platform.

The two-day executive education program in partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, UN Women and Jain University Bangalore aims to create and prepare leaders in the developing world to solve public problems. This two-day program will focus on an overview of gender policy across the last four decades and an understanding of the relevant policies as well as the gaps that need to be addressed. With an emphasis on workshops and case studies, the aim is to make the program as inclusive as possible. It is suitable for professionals and postgraduate students alike, as well as those passionate about gender policies.

The two-day series will see highly acclaimed practitioners from India and around the world come together and share their views. The Speakers includeDr Tanya Jakimow, Senior Lecturer of Development Studies at the University of New South Wales, Karuna Nundy, prominent constitutional, commercial and media lawyer in India, Dr Meera Velayudhan, who has been has been involved in gender studies since its inception in India in early 1980s, Nishtha Satyam, who heads Strategic Partnerships, Policy Impact and Public Relations for UN Women, Dr Pinky Anand, designated Senior Advocate and incumbent Additional Solicitor General of India, Subarna Ghosh, academic-activistandVrinda Grover, lawyer, researcher, and human rights and women’s rights activist. We also have Ms Madhu Bhushan from Vimochana delivering a keynote address in Bangalore.

Adding to the above, Ruchir Punjabi, SPG said, “One of the most powerful ways to address the gender issues faced in today’s society is to ensure that the future generation, the future policy shapers are those whose minds are aware and receptive to the ways and means that the world can be made a better place. We are confident that interactions with some of the prominent minds working on this issue will go a long way in providing our participants the opportunity to learn and understand the way gender policies can be better shaped for the future betterment of our civil society.”