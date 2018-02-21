Plastisols Market Covering Latest Trends & Recent Developments

Plastisols are dispersions of homopolymers and vinyl acetate copolymers of vinyl chloride in conventional polyvinyl chloride plasticizers. Plastisols are also composed of pigments, fillers, thixotropic agents, blowing agents, stabilizers, etc. The plastisols market can be segmented based on application, processing technique, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the plastisols market can be divided into coating, sealants, printing ink, slush molding, and others. Plastisols are used to coat cable insulation, gloves, shoes, boots, tool handles, dishwasher racks, dish drainer baskets, and napkin holders. In terms of processing technique, the plastisols market can be segregated into dipping, spread coating, screen printing, casting, and spraying.

Based on end-use industry, the plastisols market can be split into construction, textile, automotive, toys, and others. The coating application segment dominated the global market for plastisols in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Application of plastisols as coatings, especially on pre-primed metal components, requires excellent adhesion of plastisols to the material onto which they are coated. Poor adhesion impacts the efficacy of protective coating.

A processing technique is used to coat plastisols onto the surface of different materials based on the application. Dipping consists of dipping the substrate into a bath of the plastisol paste. There are two types of dipping methods: hot dipping and cold dipping. The hot dipping process includes a substrate that is supposed to be coated. It heated at a high temperature and dipped in a bath of plastisol for a specific period of time. In order to control the heat, cooling coils are used in the plastisol bath. Cold dipping is used when the substrate to be coated cannot be preheated. Under this process, the substrate is dipped in a plastisol bath, which consists of a plastisol paste that is adjusted to control the weight of plastisol and coating thickness. The formulation of plastisol depends upon the materials that build the yield of plastisol. Once the substrate goes through the dipping process, it is removed from the plastisol bath and sent for heat fusion process in an oven. This is followed by cooling the substrate at ambient temperature. Spread coating technique requires roller and knife coaters to coat fabric, paper, and steel. Important factors in this process determining the efficacy of the end product include compound viscosity characteristics, speed of coating, clearance between the web and the knife or roll, and type and angle of the knife. Plastisols can also be sprayed onto the surface of target product using pressure and suction guns.

Construction and textile dominate the market in terms of end-industries using plastisols. Plastisols for printing ink for textile should have properties such as stable viscosity, pigmentation, long shelf-life, and over-printable. Over-printability characteristic enables the printer to print continuously without stopping to clean the screen to avoid offsetting of ink. Plastisols are used as sealants in the paint shop area of the body assembly line in the automotive industry. Plastisols adhere to primed metal surfaces, which are then painted over to make metal surfaces more durable. The construction segment is anticipated to expand at a faster pace compared to other segments of the plastisols market.

