Paper Cushion Systems Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017 – 2027

Paper cushions are used for the protection of product during transportation and logistics. Paper cushions are made by twisting the sheet of paper sheets by paper cushion systems. The paper cushion systems are characterized by the mode of operation as semi-automatic, automatic, and manual. Paper is one of the prominent choices of materials for protective packaging. The companies transporting bulk amount of goods from one place to another must ensure the safety and protection of the goods. The voids that remain after placing the product are filled by paper cushions to protect the product from moving and breaking. Paper cushioning systems are the cheaper packaging systems as the cushions are made of paper. The market for the paper cushion systems is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the demand from several industries such as food, beverages, automotive, electrical & electronics, among others.

Global Paper Cushion Systems – Market Dynamics

The global market for paper cushioning systems is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to several factors. The manufacturers are implementing the technology in the machines for ease in operation. Paper cushions are used for the protection of fragile items. Manufactures are inclining towards the development of fully automated systems for producing the paper cushions. Paper cushions are used in several industries for the protection of various sensitive products during transportation. Paper cushions are used in the packaging of glass bottles to avoid any breakage during transit. Paper cushion systems are majorly used in the transportation and logistics industry. Paper cushions are also used in home care for packaging of the crockery articles. With growing protective packaging industry, demand for paper cushioning systems is expected to increase. These reasons have positively contributed to the global market for paper cushion systems during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, the global market for paper cushion systems might have some restraining factors which might hamper the growth. One of the factors is the availability of the alternative systems such as air cushion systems. However, the global market for paper cushion systems is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Paper Cushion Systems – Market Segmentation

The global market for paper cushion systems is segmented on the basis of operation, on the basis of end-use industry.

On the basis of operation, the paper cushion systems are segmented as

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Manual

On the basis of the end use industries, the paper cushion systems are used by

Food

Beverages

Electricals & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The paper packaging systems are segmented by end use industries as food, beverages, electrical & electronics and pharmaceutical industries. Paper cushion systems produce paper cushions for void filling in the packaging of sensitive and fragile products such as products made of glass, clay, etc. By mode of operation, the paper cushion systems are segmented as semi-automatic, automatic, and manual type.

Global Paper Cushion Systems Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global paper cushion systems market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan.

Global Paper Cushion Systems Market – Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global paper cushion systems market are Ranpak Inc., Shanghai Greentide Packing Material Co., Ltd., FP International, The Protective Packaging Company, Pregis Paper Packaging Systems, Storopack, Inc., Rapid Packaging, Dallipak Banding Systems, and many small and local players are contributing in the global paper cushion systems to a considerable extent.