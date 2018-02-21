Opportunities for the global nanocoating market to reach $15.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global nanocoating market looks promising with opportunities in construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, and energy. The global nanocoating market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.

Construction, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy are the major segments of the nanocoating market by end use industry. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-microbial, and anti-fouling nanocoating are the major segments of the nanocoating market by function type. The anti-microbial nanocoating segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC is likely to register the highest growth due to rising demand for nanocoating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and growing awareness of anti-microbial nanocoating for the healthcare industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include nanostructured coating for prevention of biofilm-associated infections on medical devices and the development of nanocoating for waterproof mobile devices. ACTnano, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc, Nanogate AG, I-CanNano, and SCHOTT AG are the major suppliers in the global nanocoating market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global nanocoating market by end use industries, function type, application by substrate type, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Nanocoating Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global nanocoating market by end use industry, function type, application by substrate type, and region, as follows:

