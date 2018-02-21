North America Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market“

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1764

Less lethal and self-defense weapons also known as “non-lethal” weapons are growing in demand from civilians worldwide. The possession and use of conventional, fatal weaponry by civilians is restricted in most countries by different national laws. Owing to concerns due to the growing crime rate especially against elderly people, women, children and animals, the demand for less lethal and self-defense weapons has experienced a surge in recent years. On the other hand, following the advancements in technologies and development of various new less lethal weapon types, demand for such weapons is witnessing steady growth in North America, especially in the U.S.

With growing advancements in technology and increasing number of manufacturers, the market for civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons in North America is growing at a steady pace. With development of alternative types of weapons, technology has played a crucial role in the growth of this market. Advances in various scientific fields such as chemicals, electronics, electromagnetic, and acoustics among others are offering new opportunities for weapons development. Counter-personnel weapons for civilians are being developed for self-defense while causing minimal harm to the assailant. Repeated incidents of attacks on women in North America, especially in the U.S. have heightened the need to improve safety measures by the administrative offices. Various governmental regulations and measures are being adopted in order to provide better security measures to women in the nation. Additionally, weapons manufacturers in the region are constantly developing and launching products, compliant with national and state laws, in order to provide women with self-defense alternatives. The use of lethal force against assailants is discouraged by law, which in turn is opening up opportunities for use of less lethal weapons. The adoption rate of less lethal and self-defense weapons in North America by women are estimated to be higher as compared to men. Owing to this factor, products such as Taser devices, stun guns, pepper sprays, flashlights and various combinations of these devices are primarily targeted at women customers. However, the less lethal weapons used for self-defense are effective under various situations. For instance, the use of weapons such as Taser devices and stun guns are possible when the assailant is unarmed and is at a proper distance from the victim. The effectiveness of Taser devices and stun guns depend on appropriate deployment and the material of garment worn by the assailant. Thick and leather materials prevent the proper impact of the weapon on the assailant. In addition, if there is a group of assailants, the deployment of Taser devices and stun guns can prove to be disadvantageous. Similarly, possession of batons and knives require proper training for deployment, which can otherwise lead to a lethal impact. Furthermore, air power weapons such as guns shooting pepper projectiles, paintballs, and beanbags are also ineffective under different circumstances.

For More Info about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/north-america-civilian-less-lethal-self-defense-weapons-market

To get a better understanding of the developments of civilian less lethal weapons in North America, a patent analysis has been provided for each product category. Furthermore, the report also discusses the distribution channel of the less lethal weapons in North America. In addition, a demographic study has also been included in the scope of the study.

Furthermore, the report also covers the list of the sellers in terms of wholesalers, retailers in U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the key manufacturers of less lethal and self defense weapons have been profiled in terms of their business strategies, product segments, recent developments, historical roadmap and financial overview. The key manufacturers of less lethal weapons include, LRAD Corporation, TASER International, Inc., SABRE Security Equipment Corporation, Pepperball Technologies, Inc., AMTEC Less Lethal, Safariland Group, Piexon AG, Kimber Mfg, Inc. Oxley Group, Arma USA, Inc.and Salt Supply Company among others.

The North America Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons market can be segmented as follows;-

North America Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market, By Type

Air Power Weapons

Lighting Devices

Pepper Sprays

Knives

Batons

Stun Guns

Tasers

Animal Repellants

Others

North America Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market, By Country

U.S.

Canada

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1764

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/