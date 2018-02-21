Middle East And Africa Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Middle East and Africa Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market size was around USD XX billion in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX billion by 2022. Wearable cardioverter defibrillator is a gadget that is non-invasive it is utilized to prevent sudden heart attack. It has two parts: A light weight jacket which is worn under regular clothes and a small mobile unit which includes recorder and generator. Sudden heart attack occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. It directs the heart to relax and contract. Those conditions where there is abnormal rhythm in the ventricles of the heart is known as Ventricular Fibrillation. When VF occurs, a WCD sends an electrical current to the heart that is used to revive a normal heart rhythm. Defibrillators are used for the treatment of life-threatening ventricular fibrillation, heart dysrhythmias, and ventricular tachycardia.

Rising prevalence of diseases, increasing geriatric population, growing number of training and awareness among the population base and, technological advancements are the primary drivers of the market.On the other hand, factors like problems related to the use of wearable cardioverter defibrillator devices, inadequate knowledge regarding sudden cardiac arrest, and the wearable cardioverter defibrillator does not monitor atrial arrhythmias thus this hinders the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Conditions

Introduction

Peripartum Cardiomyopathy

Congenital Heart Disease

Inherited Arrhythmias

End User

Introduction

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Cardiology Clinics

Middle East and Africa Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Segmentation by Conditions and by End User. By Conditions it is segmented into Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Disease, and Inherited Arrhythmias. By End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Cardiology Clinics.

Middle East and Africa Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market geographical segmentation by Middle East and Africa. The Market is majorly driven by rise in demand from developing economies in the Middle East regions, where more workstations and business environments are introducing advancement in defibrillators. It is projected to benefit the defibrillators market in the aforementioned forecast period.

The major Wearable Middle East and Africa Cardioverter Defibrillator Market leaders are LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), Cardiac Science Corporation (U.S.), Physio-Control, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of Conditions and by End User along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the Middle East and Africa Market; which includes broadly demographic, economic and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

