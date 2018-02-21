Join Paul Moya For Congress to Create a Better Tomorrow

Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) February 21, 2018 – Business Strategy and Economic Development Expert, Paul Moya, is best known for his role as CEO of Millennial Labs—a global consultancy focused on business development and the future of talent. Nicknamed “The Harvard Cowboy” by clients and friends, Paul blends Harvard Strategy with Cowboy Practicality to present viable solutions that deliver quantifiable results. Recently Paul Moya started his campaign Paul Moya for Congress to create a better tomorrow for New Mexicans.

Paul is a 4th-generation agriculturalist who grew up in this District on his family’s alfalfa farm, where he learned that humble roots are not a barrier, but a foundation for success and opportunity. After graduating from Los Lunas High School, Moya was a recipient of the prestigious Gates Millennium Scholarship from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that afforded him the opportunity to study at Notre Dame and Harvard.

Moya commented, “When these opportunities came, I knew in my heart that these blessings would one day bring with them a responsibility to use what I’d learned to create a more just world for all New Mexicans.” Foregoing many opportunities outside the state, Moya returned to New Mexico out of a desire to strengthen the community, improve the local economy, and create a better New Mexico for future generations.

Paul Moya’s main pplatform includes better schools, a fair tax plan to strengthen the middle-class families, affordable healthcare, a stronger economy, resilient communities and social and economic justice for all. Matthew Corcoran, Moya’s Campaign Manager, commented, “it’s time we hold leaders accountable for their actions and remind them that they work for the best interest of the people, not themselves.

As your New Mexico Congressman, Paul Moya will be a champion for social and economic justice, and he invites each of you to hold him accountable.”

Corcoran went on to say that, “Paul has worked as a servant-leader in every community he has lived. A former National FFA President, where he led over 529,000 members, Paul served as Student Government President while at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.”

Moya, currently serves as a Board Member for Royal Family Kids Camp of New Mexico, where he works closely with the Children, Youth, and Family Department of New Mexico to provide summer camps for New Mexico children between the ages of 6 and 12 living in foster care.

“He is wholeheartedly committed to fighting for New Mexico’s children and strengthening the state for future generations to come,” Corcoran said.

About Paul Moya for Congress

Deeply proud of his New Mexico roots, Paul Moya is striving to identify and create common sense solutions that benefit all New Mexicans. For more details, visit https://paulmoyaforcongress.com

Contact Details

Name: Paul Moya

Address: PO BOX 26328, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, 87125

Phone Number: (505) 510-1230

