Infant Incubator Market Share

According to a new report Global Infant Incubator Market, published by KBV research, the Infant Incubator Market Size was valued at $270 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $405 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $145.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The Neonatal Hypothermia market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Genetic Defects market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Transport Infant Incubator market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Pediatric Hospitals Infant Incubator Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infant Incubator Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are General Electric Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atom Medical Corporation, Bistos Co., Ltd., Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Medicor Elektronika Zrt., Fanem Ltd, Phoenix Medical Systems, Drägerwerk Ag, and Cobams Plc.

Global Infant Incubator Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Transport Infant Incubator

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Incubator

By Application

Neonatal Hypothermia

Lower Birth Weight

Genetic Defects

Other Applications

By End User

Pediatric Hospitals

Birthing Centers

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Other End User

By Geography

North America Infant Incubator Market Size

US Infant Incubator Market Size

Canada Infant Incubator Market Size

Mexico Infant Incubator Market Size

Other NA Country Infant Incubator Market Size

Europe Infant Incubator Market

Germany Infant Incubator Market

UK Infant Incubator Market

France Infant Incubator Market

Russia Infant Incubator Market

Spain Infant Incubator Market

Italy Infant Incubator Market

Other EU Country Infant Incubator Market

Asia Pacific Infant Incubator Market

China Infant Incubator Market

Japan Infant Incubator Market

India Infant Incubator Market

South Korea Infant Incubator Market

Singapore Infant Incubator Market

Malaysia Infant Incubator Market

Other APAC Country Infant Incubator Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Infant Incubator Market

Brazil Infant Incubator Market

Argentina Infant Incubator Market

UAE Infant Incubator Market

Saudi Arabia Infant Incubator Market

South Africa Infant Incubator Market

Nigeria Infant Incubator Market

Other LAMEA Country Infant Incubator Market

Companies Profiled

General Electric Company

Natus Medical Incorporated

Atom Medical Corporation

Bistos Co., Ltd.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Fanem Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems

Drägerwerk Ag

Cobams Plc

