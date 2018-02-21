Infant Incubator Market Share

According to a new report Global Infant Incubator Market, published by KBV research, the Infant Incubator Market Size was valued at $270 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $405 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $145.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The Neonatal Hypothermia market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Genetic Defects market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Transport Infant Incubator market held the largest share in the Global Infant Incubator Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Pediatric Hospitals Infant Incubator Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/infant-incubator-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infant Incubator Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are General Electric Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atom Medical Corporation, Bistos Co., Ltd., Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Medicor Elektronika Zrt., Fanem Ltd, Phoenix Medical Systems, Drägerwerk Ag, and Cobams Plc.
Global Infant Incubator Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Transport Infant Incubator
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Incubator
By Application
Neonatal Hypothermia
Lower Birth Weight
Genetic Defects
Other Applications
By End User
Pediatric Hospitals
Birthing Centers
Neonatal Intensive Care Units
Other End User
By Geography
North America Infant Incubator Market Size
US Infant Incubator Market Size
Canada Infant Incubator Market Size
Mexico Infant Incubator Market Size
Other NA Country Infant Incubator Market Size
Europe Infant Incubator Market
Germany Infant Incubator Market
UK Infant Incubator Market
France Infant Incubator Market
Russia Infant Incubator Market
Spain Infant Incubator Market
Italy Infant Incubator Market
Other EU Country Infant Incubator Market
Asia Pacific Infant Incubator Market
China Infant Incubator Market
Japan Infant Incubator Market
India Infant Incubator Market
South Korea Infant Incubator Market
Singapore Infant Incubator Market
Malaysia Infant Incubator Market
Other APAC Country Infant Incubator Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Infant Incubator Market
Brazil Infant Incubator Market
Argentina Infant Incubator Market
UAE Infant Incubator Market
Saudi Arabia Infant Incubator Market
South Africa Infant Incubator Market
Nigeria Infant Incubator Market
Other LAMEA Country Infant Incubator Market
Companies Profiled
General Electric Company
Natus Medical Incorporated
Atom Medical Corporation
Bistos Co., Ltd.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc
Medicor Elektronika Zrt.
Fanem Ltd
Phoenix Medical Systems
Drägerwerk Ag
Cobams Plc
