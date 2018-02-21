GM Band Offers Premier Skype Gastric Mind Band Therapy

GM Band recently announced Premier Skype-based gastric mind band (GMB) therapy across all time zones. This hypnosis for weight loss package is an upgraded version of their Classic Skype-based GMB treatment, which was developed after months of live trials. Owing to the huge success of their Classic package, they decided to go ahead with their Premier package, which includes all the components of the Standard package, along with additional features.

“Our gastric mind band therapy is underpinned with hypnosis and is hugely popular in our clinic in Spain. We had numerous requests to take our sessions online so that people suffering from weight issues worldwide could benefit from it”, said a spokesperson of GM Band. He continued, “After months of research, we came up with our Classic Skype-based virtual gastric band therapy package and its success encouraged us to offer a Premier package.”

The company spokesperson went on to explain features of the Premier package, “Our Premier package offers Skype clients 9 sessions of hypnosis for weight loss, along with a studio-produced video. We will also be offering clients additional CBT and hypnotherapy sessions, as well as, nutrition advice. Moreover, Premier package clients will be mailed Client Work Books, if needed.”

GM Band’s hypnosis for weight loss advanced Skype package is expected to benefit individuals worldwide. So, if you are struggling with your weight management, you can check out their package.